Lights out

Loralai has been badly affected by untimely and unscheduled power outages and low voltage of power. Power outages and voltage fluctuation have damaged home appliances, causing heavy financial losses to people. Business activities have also been hit hard. It is disappointing to note that the relevant authorities failed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water to fruit orchards because of intermittent loadshedding. Previously, power used to remain out for a total of 10 hours. Now, it remains out for even longer periods. It is worth mentioning that the SSC annual examinations under the Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Quetta have commenced from April 9. These power outages have created a lot of troubles.

Some time back, we requested the Quetta Electric Supply Company Ltd (Qesco) to restore power supply in those areas where residents paid electric bills regularly. If some consumers in the area were not cooperating, their lines should be disconnected immediately and other account holders should not suffer for their faults. The authorities assured us that there would be no more outages and the areas that were paying regular bills would get uninterrupted power supply. But after two days, we faced the same situation all over again. The authorities are requested to deal with this situation in a timely manner so that we continue our routine activities.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai