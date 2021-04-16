Quick five-stage process for Succession Certificates introduced

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government has introduced a quick process for legal heirs to obtain Letters of Administration or Succession Certificates as they no more need to go to courts.

The Pakistan High Commission said in a press release here on Thursday that legal heirs can now obtain these documents through a quick five-stage process facilitated by Succession Facilitation Unites operated by the National Database and Registration Authority, without going to courts.

It said presently, one Facilitation Unit is operative in Islamabad dealing with properties/assets in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) only. “Shortly, Nadra will establish may more Succession Facilitation Units in other cities of Pakistan,” it added.

“The applicants have to submit a simple application form after which Nadra will issue public notice in leading local newspapers and on its website. Where no objections are received within fourteen days, the legal heirs whether in Pakistan or abroad (London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha), can visit their local Nadra office in Pakistan or the Pakistan Missions abroad, as the case may be, in the above mentioned cities and conduct bio-metric verification.

“Once verification of the legal heirs is complete through bio-metrics, Succession Certificate or Letter of Administration will be issued in Applicant’s favour. Apart from the above-mentioned cities, the Government at the earliest is creating bio-metric verification centres in many other cities of the world.”

Further details are available at: https:// succession.nadra.gov.pk