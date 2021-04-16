Egyptian architects win Mosul mosque competition

PARIS: Eight Egyptian architects have won an international competition for the reconstruction of the historic Al-Nouri Mosque complex in Mosul, Iraq, selection organiser Unesco said on Thursday. The complex was severely damaged by conflict in 2017, and the rebuilding of the mosque is part of the organisation’s project for the rehabilitation of the ancient city.

The mosque, built in the 12th century and famous for its leaning minaret, suffered badly in fighting between the Islamic State group and US and Iraqi forces, known as the Battle for Mosul, with IS accused of blowing up the site before it was captured by government forces.