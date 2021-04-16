Immense loss

Last Friday on April 9, I was busy in my routine socio-political engagements when I received a phone call from my brother residing in Hyderabad. He told me that our elder brother Dr Prem Kumar Vankwani had just suffered a heart attack. Unfortunately, the cardiac arrest has proved to be fatal, and our beloved brother lost his precious life at the age of 57.

At the time of writing this piece, I am unable to control the tears in my eyes. Such a critical situation was also faced, 32 years ago, on May 29, 1989, when my respected father, Sital Das, left us at the age of 48. However, we were lucky that our loving older brother Prem Kumar took up the responsibility to care for us. Every family member, old or young, used to call him 'Baba' to acknowledge his kindness, humbleness and fatherly support.

The Vankwani family is still in a state of great shock as our minds are not accepting this bitter reality that our beloved older brother is no more with us. Today, all the memories of childhood are also playing out again in our minds.

My gentle brother spent his whole life upholding high family values. He was respectful to adults and kind to children. His purpose in life was to promote humbleness and modesty. To please God, he loved to serve humanity. That is why, even after his death, everyone remembers him with good words. He was truly a symbol of the unity of the Vankwani family. Dr Prem Vankwani used to love unconditionally, without any bias, and spread his guidance and love equally with the same compassion to all.

I am proud that our new generation is also committed to follow in his footsteps by promoting messages of love, kindness and compassion. Prem Kumar believed that the teachings of every religion emphasize that we become good human beings. He was of the view that faith in one God encourages us to endure worldly difficulties and tackle all kinds of challenges. One day, every person has to leave this mortal world, and at the time of departure, our social status, wealth, relatives, friends, and all worldly achievements are not in a position to help us. People close to us mourn for a few days and then they too become busy in the routine of life. Therefore, our focus in life must be on doing good deeds as much as we can.

The sudden death of my dear brother also emphasizes that a call from God can come at any time, and therefore, we should spend every moment of our life pleasing God; we should not hurt anyone's heart, and we should not delay good deeds. A noble person who spends his/her life in a good way not only earns the respect of others but is also remembered in a good manner after having left the world.

I am also grateful to all the well-wishers who sent messages of condolence. We are currently organizing a 12-day condolence program at our residence in Hyderabad to bring peace to the soul of our beloved late brother. On the occasion, Shrimad Bhagawad Gita is being recited daily in the morning whereas Aarti, Sat Sang and Ramayan Katha are prayed in the evening. I will remain in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad till April 22. Our doors are always open for all those who want to visit for condolence. Hari Om Shanti!

The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

Twitter: @RVankwani