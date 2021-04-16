close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

MoU signed on research

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), have signed an MoU on research and joint exchange programmes for students.

According to a press release, under the MoU, both the institutions will endeavour to strengthen, promote and develop academic and research co-operation. UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad has appreciated Head Office of Internationalisation (OIN) UMT and his team for this initiative saying the MoU was signed to promote research culture.

Latest News

More From Lahore