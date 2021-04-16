MoU signed on research

LAHORE:University of Management and Technology (UMT) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), have signed an MoU on research and joint exchange programmes for students.

According to a press release, under the MoU, both the institutions will endeavour to strengthen, promote and develop academic and research co-operation. UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad has appreciated Head Office of Internationalisation (OIN) UMT and his team for this initiative saying the MoU was signed to promote research culture.