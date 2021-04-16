Cop booked for trying to kidnap woman

Police have registered a case against a cop of the Special Branch of the police for allegedly attempting to kidnap a woman in District Central. The FIR was registered at the Nazimabad police station on the request of a woman, Safia, wife of Ali. According to the complainant, soon after she along with her daughter walked out of a rickshaw in Nazimabad No 3, the suspect, Asif, attempted to kidnap her. She said that as she started shouting, a crowd gathered at the scene, after which the suspect fled leaving his motorcycle.