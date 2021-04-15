Two cops die in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH: Two cops died in a road accident in Layyah on Wednesday. According to rescue officials, a police van was carrying prisoners from Muzaffargarh to Layyah and near Chowk Azam bypass another van hit the police van, leaving constables Subhan and Qaiser dead on the spot and five other constables and 23 prisoners injured. The injured prisoners and policemen were shifted to district headquarters and tehsil headquarters hospitals. The critically injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

DC INSPECTS RAMAZAN BAZAAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen Wednesday inspected Ramazan Bazaar and checked availability of basic commodities at the shops. Talking to reporters on the occasion, the DC said the Punjab government had established Ramazan Bazaars to facilitate low-income families. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Shams, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Jam Aftab Hussain and Assistant Commissioner Muzaffargarh Rana M Shoaib were also with him. The DC directed the management of Ramazan Bazaar to provide flour and sugar to people and increase stalls of the commodities. He called for abiding by coronavirus SOPs by people. He also inspected various food stalls in Ramazan Bazaar. Talking to reporters, the DC said the district administration was striving to facilitate the people.