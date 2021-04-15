Bolan Medical College Alumni welcomed as component of APPNA

Health Diary

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The president of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani descent of North America (APPNA), Dr Rizwan Khalid, termed it an historic moment when its council voted last weekend to certify the newly-formed Bolan Medical College Alumni Association of North America (BMCAANA) as one of its component society.

“After more than 40 years of its existence, APPNA now truly has representation from all of Pakistan,” Dr Rizwan Khalid pointed out.

APPNA was formed in 1978 by five Alumni Associations of Pakistani Medical Colleges.

These were the Dow Medical Graduates Alumni Association of North America, the Khyber Medical College Alumni Association of North America, the King Edwards Medical College Alumni Association of North America, Liaquat Medical College Alumni Association and Nishtar Medical College Alumni Association of North America.

The organisation grew in subsequent years to become the largest professional organisation of Pakistani diaspora anywhere in the world. Till last week, it comprised 11 alumni associations of various medical colleges in Pakistan plus alumni associations of Pakistani descent graduates of North American and Caribbean Medical Schools.

The only representation thus far from outside the provinces of Punjab and Sindh was the Khyber Medical College Alumni Association (KMCAANA).

The Bolan Medical College was established in Quetta, Balochistan in 1972. It had some graduates who settled in the US and Canada, but they never organised themselves into a formal alumni association.

For the last few years, some graduates of Bolan Medical College realised the need to organize themselves as an alumni association and started contacting other graduates.

Dr Khalid Alam, a BMC graduate class of 1983 and a practicing gastroenterologist in Florida, US estimated that there are more than 40 BMC graduates working in various cities in America.

Twenty-eight of these graduates came together to officially launch BMCAANA. Dr Khalid Alam was elected as the first president, Dr Hamza Ashai as the vice president, Dr. Tamour Tareen as the secretary, Dr Rina Awan as the treasurer and Dr. Rozi Khan as the joint secretary of the newly formed organization.

The nascent organisation then approached APPNA and asked for recognition as one of its component societies.

Dr Haroon Durrani, a radiologist and president-elect of APPNA worked with the executive committee of BMCAANA to evaluate their application for recognition. “I was most impressed with the enthusiasm and sincerity of the Bolan graduates,” he said.

After a rigorous scrutiny of the application, Dr. Haroon Durrani presented the case of BMCAANA to the APPNA Council during the APPNA Spring Meeting held in Orlando, Florida on April 10, 2021 with his recommendation for approval.

Dr. Haroon Durrani remarked that he was honoured to move the motion for recognition for the first-ever APPNA component society from Baluchistan.

The motion was seconded by Dr Younus Ismail, president of the Sind Medical College Alumni.

Dr Arshad Rehan, a Khyber graduate and presently secretary of APPNA strongly urged the council to approve Bolan’s application.

The APPNA council unanimously approved Bolan Medical College Alumni Association as a component society.

The new APPNA Council member, Dr Khalid Alam of the Bolan Medical College Alumni Association thanked the council and APPNA leadership.

He said that incorporation of BMCAANA would strengthen APPNA and encourage graduates and students of BMC. “We look forward to working together with our friends and colleagues in APPNA. Together we will work towards helping students, graduates, and the people of Balochistan. Today’s decision by APPNA strengthens Pakistan,” noted Dr. Khalid Alam.

Dr. Arshad Rehan said he felt immensely happy that BMCAANA was now part of APPNA. He added that APPNA would be richer intellectually and culturally with the addition of Bolan Medical College Alumni. He said he was particularly happy for Bolan being a Khyber Alumnus himself. “Next should be organization and addition of Ayub Medical College Alumni of North America. Also, physicians of Kashmiri descent should be allowed to become full members of APPNA,” he suggested.

Dr Humera Qamar, treasurer of APPNA and Dr. Naheed Usmani, Immediate past-president also welcomed Bolan Medical College Alumni into APPNA.

On this occasion, Dr. Sharifuz Zaman, representing Khyber Medical College Alumni also welcomed the Bolan Alumni. He said that Khyber was elated at Bolan Alumni organizing and joining APPNA, “Our sister Alumni has joined APPNA. Khyber couldn’t be happier today,” he said. He offered that Khyber would like to host Bolan graduates at APPNA’s summer convention to be held in Orlando, Florida.

The APPNA Council also voted to certify chapters from Saskatchewan, Canada and Maryland USA. It also recognized the Association of Pakistani Gastroenterologists of North America as an affiliate organisation.

Dr. Asif Rehman, chairman Board of Trustees of APPNA also welcomed the new entrants.