Rawalpindi : Muhammad Yousaf Afridi retired on Wednesday after serving in the Police Department for over 30 years.

Beginning his service in November 1986, Yousaf Afridi’s last posting was in Special Branch, Rawalpindi, as assistant director/private secretary.

Yousaf Afridi, who worked as a steno typist in the Income Tax Department from 1983-1986 before joining the Police Department, thanked all his superiors and colleagues for their guidance, support and friendship.

A former basketball player, official and organiser, Yousaf Afridi served as assistant director at RPO Rawalpindi twice in his career — from 1986-2010 and 2011 to 2018 — and in the same post at Police College, Sihala, from 2010 to 2011 and Special Branch from 2018 to 2021.

On three occasions in his service, he received honorarium from additional IGP Punjab and won 60 letters of appreciation with cash prizes.