Pakistan-India kabaddi series in November

LAHORE: The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has decided to hold a series against India in November this year.

A PKF official said that in November this year, the teams of Pakistan and India will face each other in a three-match series.

PKF Secretary General Rana Sarwar said they had initially decided to hold the series near the end of April.

It should be noted that in 2020, the final of the World Kabaddi was held in Pakistan. Pakistan defeated India in a thrilling match.