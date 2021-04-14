Punjab minister orders reopening of closed roads

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the district administrations across the province to immediately reopen the roads closed by the protesters of a religious party and alleviate people’s problems by restoring the means of transportation.

A meeting of law enforcement agencies chaired by the minister on Tuesday decided to open the roads closed due to protests. The law minister stressed conveying the instructions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to lower level in this regard.

He directed that immediate cases be registered against those who damaged government property and tortured law enforcement officials.

Raja Basharat in view of the arrival of Ramazan appealed to the protesters to immediately stop the violent protests in respect of holy month and enjoy the freedom of free worship with other Muslim brothers.

He said violence and sabotage were contrary to the peaceful teachings of Islam, so the protesters should end their demonstrations in view of the sanctity of Ramazan causing severe difficulties for people.

Earlier, the law minister condemned violent protests in a statement and said no one should be allowed to take law into one’s hands and damage private and public property.

He lamented that due to traffic blockade, ambulances and oxygen vehicles could not reach

hospitals, which resulted in loss of precious lives and inconvenience to thousands of Corona patients admitted to hospitals.