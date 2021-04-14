Hamza greets Muslims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has congratulated Muslims and the nation on the sighting of the Ramazan moon. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said the holy month is a month of self-sacrifice and patience. “I have been taught and encouraged to prioritize the needs of the poor and deserving people over personal needs,” he said, adding that it is a very popular practice in the sight of Allah Almighty to take care of needy brothers and sisters.