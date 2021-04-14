Alleged terrorist killed in South Waziristan

WANA: A terrorist belonging to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed during a clash with the security forces in Ladha tehsil of South Waziristan, officials said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Ladha following reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, the ISPR stated, a terrorist identified as Peer alias Asad was killed. It added that the slain terrorist was an active member of TTP since 2006. He had joined TTP Baitullah Mehsud group and remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the statement said. It added that after the death of the next TTP head Hakeemullah Mehsud, he had joined the Shehryar Mehsud group.