PM terms PSW another landmark reform to boost country’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday termed the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) as another landmark reform by his government and it paved the way for ease in imports and exports, and bring dollars 500 million savings annually. The prime minister said in tweets, “Another landmark reform by PTI government and it paved the way for ease in imports and exports. PSW will bring dollars 500 million savings annually and reduce cargo clearance time from days to hours by integrating 75 regulatory depts; customs, banks, port authorities, shipping companies and brokers etc”. He also tweeted that an independent authority would manage PSW, which would be pivotal in unlocking Pakistan’s potential to become a hub for international transit and trade. Meanwhile, the prime minister said that he had the utmost respect for the higher judiciary. “Whether the decision is in favour or against, respect for the judiciary is essential for all and this is the way to strengthen democracy”. The prime minister said that he was grateful to the judiciary for its guidance. He observed this during meeting with Attorney General (AG) Khalid Javed Khan, who met Prime Minister Imran Khan here. The AG briefed the prime minister on important cases, says Prime Minister Office.