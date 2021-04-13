tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on the first of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 AH, which would be observed as a “Bank holiday” for the deduction of Zakat, a statement said on Monday
All banks / DFIs / MFBs would; therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1442 AH; however, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current COVID-19 situation) on the bank holiday, treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing), it added.