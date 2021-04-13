App launched for tracing TB cases

Rawalpindi:Government of Punjab is determined to eliminate TB from the province, said Dr. Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, manager Punjab Tuberculosis Control Programme, says a press release.

He was addressing a stakeholders’ orientation meeting to launch the detection of TB cases in the Rawalpindi district through private pharmacies where off-the-counter sale of TB drugs is in process with the help of Pakistan’s first mobile application (eTB). The intervention followed orders from the provincial government for mandatory notification of TB drug sale and imposing a ban on over-the-counter sale of TB drugs.

Meanwhile, the Provincial TB Control Programme, Punjab in collaboration with DOPASI Foundation through the support of Stop TB Partnership’s TB REACH Initiative have developed a mobile application ‘eTB’ to support the private pharmacies in notifying the sale of anti-TB drugs to the TB Control Authorities.

This mobile application and intervention was launched today in District Rawalpindi under the Chairmanship of the CEO Health Dr. Faiza Naeem and the Provincial Manager Provincial TB Control Program, Punjab. The meeting was attended by Dr. M. Saeed Akhtar, provincial manager PTP Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Asif Additional Director PTP Punjab, Zahid Bakhtarwi, chairman Pakistan Chemists’ & Druggists’ Association (Punjab), Chaudhry Imran Rashid, chairman Pakistan Chemists’ & Druggists’ Association Rawalpindi, Muhammad Rafiq, Joint Secretary PCDA, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Kazi, senior adviser of the Dopasi Foundation, Dr. Syed Karam Shah, senior adviser Stop TB Pakistan, Zafar Bakhtarwi, chairman/CEO D.Watson Chemist, Dr. Usman Rasool Lodhi, Provincial MDR Coordinator PTP, public health professionals, district health authorities, drug inspectors, representatives of drug manufacturers, pharmacies and chemists and civil society here today in Islamabad.

Earlier giving details of the programme, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Kazi, senior adviser of the Dopasi Foundation explained how the project and data flow will work and appreciated the exemplary leadership provided by manager, Provincial TB Control Programme and his team.