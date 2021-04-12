close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

Failing to pay interest, man commits suicide

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 12, 2021

SUKKUR: A man committed suicide when he failed to pay the amount of interest in Mirpur Mathello, district Ghotki.

Report said one Hameed Faqir Malik had taken some money from a trader in Ghotki and the trader was forcing him to pay the interest over the money.

When Hameed failed to pay the money, he preferred to commit suicide by hanging himself with a rope attached with a ceiling fan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan