Gunmen set ablaze truck in S Waziristan

WANA: Unidentified gunmen torched a vehicle of a Wazir tribesman on Tank-Wana Road on Sunday and also looted the drivers, the police said.

This is the second incident in which a vehicle was set ablaze in South Waziristan tribal district.

A truck travelling from DI Khan to Wana was intercepted by armed men who set ablaze the truck. The truck owner, Ghulam Rasool, said that the armed men also snatched Rs600,000 from the drivers. He further said that the armed men appeared to be terrorists. Police said nobody had yet claimed responsibility for the sabotage act.