Mon Apr 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

Peshawar

April 12, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The Qul ceremony of father of Azmat Abbasi, Shafqat Abbbasi and uncle of Amjad Abbasi, Aamir Abbasi, Kamran Mushtaq, Ibrar Ahmed Abbasi and former circulation manager of daily Jang Rawalpindi Iqbal Ahmed Abbasi will be held today (Monday) at his residence B-11, Muslim Town, Service Road, after Maghrib prayers.

Earlier, on Saturday Iqbal Ahmed Abbasi was buried at his native village Chamiati, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

