S Punjab Secretariat hallmark project of PTI: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government has made a commitment with Southern Punjab which will be fulfilled at every cost, adding the PTI government is the guardian of the rights of Southern Punjab in a real sense.

MNA Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehaar called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here on Sunday. Matters of mutual interest and overall political scenario came under discussion during the meeting. Progress on different ongoing development projects in Southern Punjab was also reviewed.

Southern Punjab Secretariat is a hallmark project of PTI and no one will be allowed to sabotage it. Soon Add Chief Secretary will be appointed in Southern Punjab Secretariat, the CM said.

He regretted that former rulers allocated only 17pc of the budget for the 32pc population of Southern Punjab. He said in School Up-gradation Programme 38pc share has been given to Southern Punjab.

A separate ADP Book will be prepared in the next fiscal budget for Southern Punjab. New schools and dispensaries will be set up in backward and remote areas, he added.

Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehaar lauded the Chief Minister’s vision for the development of Southern Punjab and said that Usman Buzdar is playing the role of guardian of the rights of Southern Punjab. The MNA also praised Chief Minister’s clear stance on the Southern Punjab Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of violinist maestro Ustad Dilshad Hussain Khan. He extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Chief Comptroller Abdul Rasheed. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said positivity rate rise in Covid-19 has put immense pressure on the health system.