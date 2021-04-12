PM to address segment of ECOSOC Forum tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the opening statement at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development (FfD) on April 12, says Prime Minister’s Office.

The Forum will be held on April 12-15, 2021 under Pakistan’s Presidency of ECOSOC. The objective of the Forum is to mobilise adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives.

The special segment of the ECOSOC Forum is being held in response to a decision of the UN General Assembly. PM Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current Covid induced economic recession. The PM advanced the “Global initiative on debt relief” for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of special drawing rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilisation of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

In his address, the PM will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the Covid crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

There are high expectations from the FFD Forum. Ten heads of state/ government and 50 ministers will participate in the special segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Forum envisages 6 panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and recovery, liquidity for vulnerable countries, and a climate resistant future. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan will also participate as a panelist.

An investment fair is being organised virtually on the sidelines of the FfD Forum. Four countries, including Pakistan, will present specific sustainable development projects at the fair. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan’s investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the Fair. The 4-day Forum will be presided over by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram.