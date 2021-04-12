CPSP elects office-bearers

LAHORE:The 20-member council of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) from Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Armed Forces has unanimously elected Prof Zafar Ullah Ch as President of CPSP for third term.

The third annual term elections were conducted during a meeting, held in accordance with Corona SOPs, presided over by Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhry, President CPSP.

Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi from Rawalpindi and Prof Syed Khalid Ahmad Ashrafi from Karachi were elected as Vice Presidents. Prof Muhammad Masroor, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dow Medical University has been assigned the responsibility as Treasurer whereas Prof Mahmood Ayyaz and Prof Khalid Masood Gondal have been designated as Director General National Residency Programme and Director General International Relations respectively. Prof Waqar Alam Jan from KPK and Prof Shahid Pervaiz have been elected as members of Executive Committee. Prof Ambreen Afzaal and Prof Farrukh Saeed have been elected as members of Finance Committee.

Other committees of the College will be supervised and assisted by Prof. Muhammad Asghar Butt, Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Prof Ghulam Mujtaba, Maj Gen Shahla M Baqai, Prof Ayesha Siddiqa (Quetta), Prof Jehangir Khan (Abbottabad), and Prof Abbas Memon (Hyderabad). The elections were supervised by Prof Irshad Waheed, Secretary, CPSP.

Earlier, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal offered Fateha Khwani by for those fellows and postgraduate trainees who embraced martyrdom during Corona Virus Pandemic, followed by regular proceedings of the meeting.

The President of CPSP said more 30,000 specialists and around 25,000 postgraduate residents will continue to serve with enthusiasm in four provinces of the country, armed forces, civil and private institutions.