Jinnah Hospital OPD shut after rise in corona cases

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has ordered closure of Out-Patient Department (OPD) of Jinnah Hospital Lahore in view of rising cases of coronavirus in Lahore.

Secretary SHC&MED Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan said that the staff, doctors and paramedical staff deputed in OPD of Jinnah Hospital would be utilised for the healthcare of corona patients. He said that all government private medical colleges, medical universities, central colleges, nursing schools/colleges and paramedical schools/colleges have also been closed since April 12 (Monday) for 10 days while examinations of MBBS and BDS shall continue to be conducted as per schedule. He said that sports and cultural activities have also been banned in these institutions. “The necessary instructions have been issued to the heads of all institutions,” he added.

Earlier, SHC&MED had also ordered closure of OPDs of four departments of all government hospitals in seven districts of Punjab till 20th April. The seven districts include Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan. The OPDs to be closed for ten days of four departments are ENT, Dentistry, Dermatology and Ophthalmology while the OPDs of the other departments of the hospitals shall continue to remain open and their staff will remain on duty. Secretary SHC&MED said that the Corona SOPs will be ensured strictly in OPDs and patients would be provided masks and sanitizers facilities while screening tests will be established in OPDs where classes would be fixed at desk which will act as physical distance between patients and hospital staff. “The next decision to be taken on 20th April after reviewing the corona situation in the province,” he added.