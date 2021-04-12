Latest News
April 12, 2021
Karachi
Karachi
April 12, 2021
Telenor, WB empowers 1,100 women with digital skills
SSGC mobile app lucky draw winner presented first prize of motor bike
Three held after ‘shootout’
JI leader Asadullah Bhutto’s car snatched
Fisherman kills self
SSWMB directs Chinese contractors to make cleaning arrangements
Teenage boy from Multan shot dead in Liaquatabad
Prof Iqbal Afridi made adjunct professor at US college
Covid kills one more as another 376 test positive
Sattar visits sit-in, demands release of missing Shia persons
Exploring the latent aggression held within humans and objects
KKF sets up camp to donate blood to thalassemia patients
PPP’s candidate for NA-249 by-poll has a history of changing parties and electoral failures
Father registers murder case of three children against mother
Education dept may take over DMC schools in Karachi
Robbers break open 34 bank lockers in eight-hour-long heist