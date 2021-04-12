Fisherman kills self

A fisherman allegedly ended his life over unemployment by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Karachi’s Docks area on Sunday. Police said that the incident took place at a house located in Machhar Colony.

Responding to the information received, police and rescuers reached the house and transported the man to the Civil Hospital Karachi. He was identified as Javed Alam, 28, son of Ameer Hassan. Police said the deceased was of Bengali origin and had committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over unemployment.