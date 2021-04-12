‘Noose being tightened around tricksters of real estate sector’

Islamabad : The Chief Commissioner (CC) Office of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has directed all the relevant departments for a comprehensive crackdown against the illegal housing schemes to protect the general public from falling into traps of the real estate sector’s tricksters.

The Chief Commissioner’s office passed the directions on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Registrar Cooperatives, Director Municipal Administration and directorates concerned of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on receipt of numerous complaints, a senior official told this agency.

She said all the departments concerned told to step up efforts to bar illegal housing schemes'' offices from booking of plots, marketing and advertisement through brochures, publication material as well as through billboards, hoardings and panaflexes. The official said the crackdown was meant to protect the earnest money of general public.

She said the CC office also asked the relevant departments to launch an awareness drive to prevent general public from making investing in any illegal housing scheme.

Under the drive, the people would also be urged to consult the CDA or Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to ascertain legality of a housing scheme, she added.

She said the CC office also directed all the departments concerned to ensure that all the publishers and printing companies verified status of the housing schemes prior to taking any printing contract from any society falling in the jurisdiction of RDA and CDA.

The official said the advertisers and marketing agencies were being restrained from misleading the people with advertisement of illegal housing schemes.

Marketing and advertisement of those housing projects that had not obtained No Objection Certificates (NOC) from CDA was illegal and unauthorized, she added.

She said the sponsors were told to refrain from marketing and development of those housing schemes that sans the CDA’s NOC.

The official exhorted the citizens to visit the CDA website www.cda.gov.pk to ascertain updated status of the housing schemes in Islamabad.