Mon Apr 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

Asian CT hockey to be held in October

ISLAMABAD: The postponed Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Hockey will now be held from October 1-9 this year in Dhaka (Bangladesh).

Originally scheduled for November 2020, the tournament was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The dates of the Champions Trophy have been confirmed by the Bangladesh Hockey Federation and approved by the International Hockey Federation.

The 6th edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium. Japan, Pakistan, India, Korea, Malaysia and, Bangladesh will go head to head for the crown.

