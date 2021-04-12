The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing across the country. The reason for this sudden surge in the cases is the total disregard to SOPs. In our country, the condition was fairly under control. But people stopped taking precautionary measures. Recently, the Sindh government announced that all private and public schools would be closed for fifteen days for primary and lower secondary classes. This decision, however, will hurt private schools who are still struggling to cope with the challenges created by the previous lockdown. Previously, the Sindh government didn’t announce any relief packages for private schools. This time, however, these schools desperately need the government’s assistance. If that cannot happen, the government should allow schools to reopen.

However, once the schools are reopened, the authorities should take all possible steps to ensure that every institution is following SOPs. In this way, private schools will not face financial losses.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki

*****

Following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and to contain the spread of the third wave of the virus, the government closed all schools. However, school closures have led to various issues that need to be solved on an urgent basis. A majority of schools have shifted to online classes – even for students of the primary section. This practice can easily be adopted in developed areas and major cities. However, in rural areas, where people don’t have access to the internet or where people don’t know how to use electronic gadgets, e-learning is virtually impossible.

Parents who are facing this problem should be encouraged to focus on home learning. They can introduce other learnings activities to young students. Education is not limited to the completion of the course. In this crucial moment, parents must use other methods to help their children learn new concepts.

Danish Malik

Rawalpindi