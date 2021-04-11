Man electrocuted while catching stray kite

GUJRANWALA: A man was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in Shahzada Shaheed Colony on Saturday.

Ahmad Daud, 50, was trying to catch a stray kite when its chemical string fell on electric wires and he suffered a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Steps to be taken to combat price hike: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Khawaja Saturday said all possible measures would be taken to combat price hike of essential commodities especially wheat flour, sugar, pulses and vegetables. Addressing a meeting at his office, the DC said that some 16 Ramazan Bazaars had been established at different areas for the relief of the people and all essential food commodities would be easily available in the bazaars at fixed rates. The DC vowed to curb the hoarding and profiteering mafia with full might for which administrative officers, police and intelligence agencies would conduct joint operations.

He said the government had also decided to take concrete action against the owners of mills who were not supplying the flour in the open market according to the wheat quota and stern action was being taken against corrupt officers and officials of Food, Revenue and other departments.

BODY FOUND: Dead body of a boy was found in a Nullah in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Saturday.

Passers-by spotted a dead body in the water near Ghamon bridge and informed the police. The police shifted unidentified body to THQ hospital.