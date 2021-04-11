Strict ban on transport from other provinces

LAHORE: Following the instructions of NCOC to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Lahore commissioner has ordered strict implementation of the ban on entry of transport coming from other provinces.

Public transport among provinces has been closed at 12 o'clock at night. In Lahore division, transport coming from other provinces will not be allowed to enter.

Public transport from one province to another will be completely closed. The ban on inter-provincial public transport will remain in place Sunday midnight.

The commissioner said that travel with 50 per cent capacity would be allowed within the provinces.

The passengers traveling from one province to the other should not visit bus stands; only goods transport traveling among the provinces will be allowed.