Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

106 shops sealed over SOPs violation

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has sealed 106 shops and arrested shopkeepers during a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

District administration Peshawar is carrying crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs to prevent further spread of the virus in the district and in this connection conducting raids in bazaars and bus stations to ensure the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

Similarly, 43 individuals were also fined over not using safety masks inside BRT stations and buses.

