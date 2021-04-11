IIU, PITB agree on setting up freelance training centre

Islamabad: The International Islamic University (IIU) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) signed an agreement for establishment of National Freelance Training Center (NFTC) at the university.

In the center, freelancing training will be provided to youth to empower them for employment. It will be focused on producing skilled and digitally aware human resource. The agreement is aimed to promote technology and entrepreneurship across the country. Both the university and the board have agreed to jointly work for main streaming the digital skills.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the Faisal Masjid Campus of the University which was joined by IIU President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi who also signed the document. Representatives of the PITB Project Management Unit Qumbar Ali & Naila Mehmood were also present on the occasion. It was also attended by the Vice President Administration, Finance Planning, IIU, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani along with the Incharge IT, IIU Qazi Shehzad Saleem.

While addressing the event, IIU President called upon universities that they must contribute in the construction of the society and they must work as per needs of the hour. He expressed that youth are the agents of change. He added that investing in the nation’s youth will open new avenues of economic stability through digital transformation. He opined that the partnership will prove to be a stepping stone towards a new era of digitally equipped youth.

He also apprised the PITB officials that IIU is already focusing on E-Governance and soon it will adopt the paperless E–Governance based system. Dr. Hathal furthered that the prevailing situation has doubled the importance of Online Distance Learning and IIU is keen to promote it by producing the online and distance learning based courses and degrees with the utilization of latest sources of technology.

He opined that both IIU and PITB have shared goals and the MoU will be a milestone to work for the cause of provision of quality education with the usage of technology.

He also told that the university is also keen to open its branches in the provinces.

The representatives of PITB said on the occasion that the Board’s other initiatives such as Incubation Centers at universities, course of various fields and promotion of E –Governance can be jointly worked with positive results by both sides. They apprised that the board has already graduated 1500 students in the online batches and it is striving to promote digitization.

On the occasion, Dr. N.B. Jumani told that IIU will be the pioneer university to adopt the E-office app launched by Ministry of Information and Technology. He said that the NFTC will help in promoting capacity building of youth involved and will also provide sustainable income opportunities by playing a pivotal role in creating new jobs.