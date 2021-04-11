Sindh govt distributes kitchen gardening kits among farmers

The Sindh government has said that it has started distributing free kitchen gardening kits among the destitute farmers of the province in order to overcome the prevailing economic and food crises in the agriculture sector.

In a statement issued on Friday, Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo said that some 1,500 kitchen gardening kits had been distributed among farmers in District Tharparkar alone in the first phase.

Some 4,700 kitchen gardening kits are being distributed among the deserving farmers in the rest of the districts of the province.

A total of 10,100 kitchen gardening kits will be given away in the province under an initiative of the Sindh Agriculture Department.

The agriculture minister said the kitchen gardening kits were being provided to such farmers who could utilise a small piece of land within their home to grow vegetable.

He said the services of different non-governmental organisations were being hired to conduct a survey before distributing these kits in order to know about the presence of deserving families of farmers in any district. He said the kit contained seeds for growing vegetable in two different seasons and fertilizer.