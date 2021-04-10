Myanmar junta refuses UN envoy visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar:
Myanmar’s junta refused
on Friday to let a UN
envoy visit the country,
despite mounting international efforts for a diplomatic solution to the postcoup crisis.
The UN’s special envoy
for Myanmar, Christine
Schraner Burgener, is on a
tour of Asian countries
aimed at charting a path
out of the turmoil engulfing the country. It comes
amid growing international concern at events in
Myanmar, rocked by daily
protests since the military
ousted civilian leader
Aung San Suu Kyi and
seized power on February
1.
Burgener starts her
trip in Thailand and will
also visit China, though
exact details and timings
for her trip have not been
confirmed.
UN officials say Burgener wants to travel to
Myanmar for face-to-face
meetings with the generals, but a junta
spokesman ruled it out.
"We have not permitted this. We also have no
plan to allow it at this moment," spokesman Zaw
Min Tun told AFP.
Burgener confirmed
the junta had said no to
her visit.