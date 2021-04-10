Elite Force vital part of police: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that Elite Force is a very important part of Punjab Police whose diligent and dutiful personnel always upheld the image of Punjab Police with pride by sacrificing their lives for the protection of citizens and suppression of anti-social elements. He expressed these views at the Passing Out Parade of 22nd Basic Elite Course at Bedian Elite Training School here on Friday.

During the ceremony, Elite force personnel conducted martial arts skills, firing practice and demonstrated other professional skills at Shuja Parade Ground. IG Inam Ghani further said that the professionalism, sense of duty and unparalleled performance of the elite force is valued by the government from time to time which is why elite force personnel are always selected for the most sensitive positions and high profile duties. He directed the personnel completing the 22nd Basic Elite Course to perform their duties with high professionalism, discipline, sense of responsibility and impartiality and play their effective role in building a peaceful society and take special care to protect the self-esteem of citizens during the duty.

IG Punjab expressed the hope that by coming to the fore, elite personnel would play their full role in eradicating terrorism, occupation mafia, killings, sectarian riots and other serious crimes.

IG Punjab distributed prizes among the elite personnel who showed excellent performance during the training. Among them Waheed Ahmed was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for being selected as the best performer, while Omar Idrees was awarded CC-2 and cash prize for winning the race. M Zahid was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best shooting while Zulfiqar Ali was awarded CC-1 and cash prize for best in parade.

Addressing the elite personnel, Commandant Elite Police Training School Lt-Col Faisal Hussain Khattak said that the 22nd Basic Course includes 761 Punjab Police personnel from all the districts of the province under the supervision of expert instructors and senior officers of Elite Police for a period of six months. In the passing out parade, Additional IG Training Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG Logistics Ali Amir Malik, Additional IG PHP Shahid Hanif, Additional IG Welfare Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG, CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan, DIG Training Suleiman Sultan Rana, DIG Elite Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera, Commandant Elite Police Training School Lt-Col Faisal Hussain Khattak and Deputy Director Training Major Asad Zaman Kayani and other officers were also present.