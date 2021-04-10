NAECHS elections rescheduled

Islamabad: The Registrar Cooperative Housing of the Federal Capital Islamabad, succumbing to pressure from the top hierarchy, has rescheduled and allowed elections of the body of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS).

In his first notification issued on March 30, 2021, the registrar said, “By the orders of the worthy Registrar Cooperative Societies, ICI, Islamabad all annual general body meetings and elections of the cooperative Societies registered with Cooperative Societies Department ICT, Islamabad has hereby postponed due to the present situation of Covid-19 till further orders.”

But, the Registrar Cooperative Societies Islamabad, suddenly, issued another notification on Friday, “Election of National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad is being held on 12-04-2021 at Football Ground, F-8 Markaz Islamabad. In this regard following SOPs as, “Election will be held in open-air i.e. Football Ground F-8 Markaz Islamabad, at a time only 40 members will enter the ground and maintain six feet social distance, the other members coming for the polling vote will stay outside the premises of Football Ground and every individual will ensure face mask and hand sanitizer with him/her.”

There will be no camp of any contesting group in the premises of election, warned the notification.

The sources placed in the office of Registrar office, disclosed that the notifications to proscribe by the ICT authorities due to the rising rate of COVID-19 but the ICT authorities could not bear pressure put from the hierarchy of NACECS and the top bosses of the National Assembly and withdrew the notification of proscribing the polling and allowed the poll.