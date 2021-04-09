Distinction

PESHAWAR: Zeeshan khan has completed M.Phil from Department of Political Science, Islamia College.

He completed his thesis under the supervision of the department chairman Dr Amir Ullah Khan.

His topic of research was “Women Empowerment in FATA: A Case Study of Tehsil North Waziristan Tribal District”.

His thesis discussed the prevailing problems and also proposed possible solutions. Dr Aamir Raza, assistant professor Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, was external examiner on the occasion of thesis defence.

Dr Amir Ullah Khan has written several research articles and has also introduced the concept of Smoking-Free Campus Initiative to control and eradicate drugs from the university and to protect students from unhealthy practices.