The number of suicide cases has been increasing throughout the country. One of the reasons for this increase is the financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many people with no source of income are now forced to take such harsh steps. The sitting government must do something about this serious issue.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad