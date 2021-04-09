No increment

The Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) staged a protest to demand a25 percent increase in their salaries. More than 10 days have passed, but the Balochistan government hasn’t accepted the demand. Ever since the incumbent government came into power, it has failed to provide any relief to government employees. The current unprecedented price hike has made it difficult for people to cover their expenses. Last year, the government didn’t announce any increase in the salaries of government employees. Also, the authorities haven’t taken any steps to bring down the prices of food items. The chief minister of Balochistan is requested to pay attention to this important issue and listen to the demands of protesting employees.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai