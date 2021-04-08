Flower exhibition arranged at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: The Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) Wednesday organized a flower exhibition on a restricted scale while observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) in view of the Covid-pandemic.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana inaugurated the exhibition.

The event was aimed at paying homage to the efforts of the horticulture staff of the university, which have been doing their best to keep the campus green and beautiful.

The entire staff of the university had been divided into 10 teams which decorated different lawns of the university with seasonal flowers and other ornamental plants and stuff.

The first three winning teams were awarded cash prizes. Atif Hanif, Vice-President, Bank of Khyber Islamic Banking, also joined the event and announced a prize of Rs50,000/- for the entire horticulture staff of the university.

Dr Razia Sultana appreciated the efforts made by the entire staff members. She said plantation was very important for creating a clean environment.

“The government is making untiring efforts to spread awareness regarding Covid-19 and we can play our supportive role by strictly following SOPs and taking all the precautionary measures”, added the vice-chancellor.

She said the mental health of the society has been greatly affected due to the current pandemic, especially those who belong to the working cadre and added that the event was an attempt to encourage and spread positivity among the employees.

Other speakers said the plantation drive had continued even during the pandemic in the university. They added that the university intended to add more plants and trees to the university.