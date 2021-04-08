State land worth Rs275 million retrieved: Ombudsman

LAHORE:Punjab ombudsman has taken strict action against land-grabbers, retrieving 351 kanals and 14 marlas of state land worth more than Rs275 million.

Provincial Ombudsman Major (r) Azam Suleman in a meeting presented the annual report to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. Chaudhry Sarwar said that the provision of speedy justice would strengthen Pakistan. Oppression and injustice will not be tolerated with anyone. He praised the performance of the provincial ombudsman. The governor said the government had an unequivocal policy against land-grabbers. The PTI government is purging the institutions of political interference. Providing immediate justice will strengthen Pakistan and the role of provincial ombudsman in ensuring the provision of justice is commendable.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that almost all the appeals against the decisions of the provincial ombudsman landed in Governor’s House Secretariat had been disposed of. Under the Constitution of Pakistan, the state is the guardian of the fundamental rights of every citizen and guarantor of impartial justice. It is the responsibility of the provincial institutions to provide justice and to resolve public grievances on their own and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Action will be taken against anyone who is responsible for undue delay in the provision of justice and redressing the complaints. The first priority of the government is to provide relief to the public in every sector.

Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman apprised Governor Ch Sarwar that 5,000 fewer complaints had been received in the government departments than last year.

In 2019, the provincial ombudsman has received 18,750 complaints against the police and other departments, including the revenue department, while in 2020, 13,191 complaints have been received, of which 11,817 complaints have been redressed by the provincial ombudsman and the provincial ombudsman is redressing child abuse cases on a priority basis. The ombudsman apprised the governor that the management information system had been launched in the Head office and 41 regional offices of the provincial ombudsman adding that general cases were decided within 30 to 35 days while cases involving financial matters were decided within 45 to 50 days.

The complaints of government employees, widows and heirs of the government employees are also being addressed on a priority basis and the provincial ombudsman is taking practical steps to provide immediate justice to overseas Pakistanis and the performance of regional offices is also reviewed regularly so that the complaints can be redressed immediately.