Daska by-poll will put the seal on Nawaz, Shahbaz achievements, says Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N vice president and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said the people’s votes in Daska by-poll on April 10 will put the seal on the public development, services and honesty of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Only Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif can save the country from economic catastrophe and inflation, he said in a statement here Tuesday regarding the Daska by-election. He said on April 10, people will not allow the vote thieves, corrupt and incompetent rulers to revive the previous practices. “And it will be a day of reckoning for the mob that is inflicting the torment of inflation on the people,” he said, adding the people of Daska will respect the vote and will disgrace the vote thieves again. He said on April 10, the people of Daska will decide that the people of Pakistan want to get rid of inflation, unemployment and economic collapse. The sun will rise once again with the victory of the lion and the defeat of the corrupt and incompetent ‘Imran mafia’. By using their power of vote, the people of Daska will punish those who kidnapped the staff of the Election Commission, Hamza said and maintained that the people of Daska will send a message to the whole of Pakistan that only Nawaz and Shahbaz can save the country from economic catastrophe. The masses of Daska will take revenge on those who sold out Kashmir, he concluded.