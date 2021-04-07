Three die, 42 more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Three patients died of Covid-19 while 42 more tested positive for the viral infection in the district on Tuesday.

With the new casualty, the fatalities from the coronavirus reached 75 in the district. Deputy Commissioner Mir Reza Ozgen said that three patients identified as Faqir Muhammad, 75, Chaman Said of Miagan in Jehangira Town and Said Akbar died due to coronavirus.

He said the number of coronavirus-infected patients were alarmingly increasing with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the viral infection.

The official added that 42 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 3,717. He said that 2,777 Covid-19 patients had recovered after medical treatment in the district so far

He said that active cases of coronavirus were now 843 in which a number of patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes. The official added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus. He appealed the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.