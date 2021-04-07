Dry weather predicted for most country

LAHORE: Cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday.

They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy with chances of rain wind-thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.