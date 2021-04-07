By-poll on Karachi’s NA seat vacated by Vawda on 29th

By News Desk

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan’s Sindh office announced on Tuesday that the by-election in NA-249 Karachi West constituency will be held on April 29. The seat was vacated after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Faisal Vawda resigned as an MNA.

A spokesperson for the provincial election commissioner said the last date to withdraw candidature is April 7 (today). The final list of candidates will be displayed with election symbols on April 8 (tomorrow). Meanwhile, the spokesperson announced that 11 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the May 20 by-election in the PS-70 constituency in Badin, a seat that was left vacant due to the death of Sindh Assembly lawmaker Bashir Ahmed.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on April 12. The last date to submit appeals against the returning officer’s decisions on accepting or rejecting election papers is April 16. The last date to decide appeals by the appellate tribunal is April 22, while the provisional list of the candidates will be displayed on April 23.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24 and election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on April 25.