8 more die of COVID-19, 875 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi: Another eight confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,358 while another 875 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 80,201.

According to details, one patient died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and seven from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 659 new patients have been reported from ICT and 216 from Rawalpindi district.

Death of another COVID-19 patient from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 584 while seven more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken the death toll from the district to 774.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 62,211 of which 49,839 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 11,788 on Tuesday.

Confirmation of 216 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 17,990 of which 14,956 patients have recovered.

On Tuesday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,260 of which 142 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,118 were in home isolation.