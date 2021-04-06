close
April 6, 2021

CTD nabs five terrorists in Lahore

LAHORE: Five terrorists belonging to banned organisation Daesh were arrested by CTD Lahore Tuesday in an IBO conducted in Lahore Region. Hate material was also recovered. CTD Team Lahore received credible information that members of the Daesh were present near Bhatta Chowk, Lahore. CTD Team raided the place and arrested five terrorists namely: Nazifullah, Ziaur Rehman, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Abdul Rehman Butt and Malik Kashif. These terrorists were distributing hate material among people and collecting funds.

