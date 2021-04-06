BAP to issue show cause notices to its senators

KARACHI: Balochistan Interior Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau Monday said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)’s executive committee will issue show cause notices to its senators who had voted the Pakistan People's Party in the Senate polls.

He expressed these views during a visit to the Karachi Press Club. KPC President Fazil Jamil, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and other office-bearers accompanied him. Langau said the main purpose of forming the BAP was to resolve the problems of Balochistan by staying in the province, instead of going to Lahore or Larkana for it. “The BAP-led provincial government is committed to resolving the problems of the province,” he said.

“Good governance and development of the province is the prime vision of the provincial government and practical steps are being taken for improvement of education, and health sectors in all the districts of Balochistan on a priority basis.”

“The solution to the problems lies in constant struggle. The government is working day and night to provide basic facilities to the people,” he said. “The law and order situation in Balochistan has improved. Some incidents of terrorism have definitely taken place but security forces have killed and arrested several terrorists,” he said.