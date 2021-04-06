‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to be expanded to three more cities before Ramazan

Islamabad: The novel initiative of ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soy’ would be expanded to three more cities including Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar before the holy month of Ramazan to distribute free meals in the localities of labourers and hospitals.

The concept of truck kitchens ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ (EKBNS) was launched by the Prime Minister on March 10, 2021 under the umbrella of Ehsaas to serve free meal boxes twice a day to daily wage earners initially in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

However, the programme is now being expanded to three other cities before the holy month of Ramazan on special instructions of prime minister. Across Lahore, Faisalabad and Peshawar, EKBNS mobile trucks carrying cooked food will visit the localities of labourers and hospitals to distribute free meals.

Detailing EKBNS operations, Dr. Sania Nishtar said in her statement issued here, in an initial phase, the two trucks are currently serving the poor and labour class of the twin cities. Each truck feeds 1,500 people daily on designated service points.

With the upcoming expansion to 3 other cities through 12 new truck kitchens- the EKBNS would explicitly target those who cannot access ‘Ehsaas Panagahs’ and ‘Ehsaas Langars. EKBNS is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the year 2021 and he while inaugurating Tarnol Panagah in Islamabad on the evening of New Year, had committed his resolution for the year 2021 that EKBNS would be rolled out to make sure that no one goes to bed empty stomach.

The delivery of free meals will help the poor, deserving, labourers and piece-rate workers save their hard-earned money to feed their children and families. The programme will be up scaled to other parts of the country later this year in phases. Designed to serve healthy meals, EKBNS truck kitchens are well equipped with safe cooking appliances.