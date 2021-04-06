Five terrorists arrested

LAHORE: Five terrorists belonging to banned organisation Daesh were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department Lahore Tuesday in an IBO (Intelligence-Based Operation) conducted in Lahore Region.

Hate material was also recovered. CTD Team Lahore received credible information that members of the Daesh were present near Bhatta Chowk, Lahore. On this information, CTD Team raided the place and arrested five terrorists namely: Nazifullah, Ziaur Rehman, Muhammad Ishtiaq, Abdul Rehman Butt and Malik Kashif. These terrorists were distributing hate material among people and collecting funds for their organisation. Forty banned books, terrorism funds, two receipts of Daesh have been recovered from their possession. Investigation has been started after registering an FIR at CTD Police Station.